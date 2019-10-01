Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Mr. Waters, 66, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in his home. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked in production for the A P Parts Go company. He is survived by son, Kenta Johnson; daughters, Rhonda Walton and Keisha Johnson and sisters, LaCarmen, Malinda (Orlando) and Evelyn Waters, Sheila Waters-Lewis and Renita Waters-Fletcher. Funeral Services will begin 6 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 5 pm Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Jimmy Smith, Officiant.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
