|
|
Mr. Ronald Waters
Mr. Waters, 66, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in his home. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked in production for the A P Parts Go company. He is survived by son, Kenta Johnson; daughters, Rhonda Walton and Keisha Johnson and sisters, LaCarmen, Malinda (Orlando) and Evelyn Waters, Sheila Waters-Lewis and Renita Waters-Fletcher. Funeral Services will begin 6 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 5 pm Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Jimmy Smith, Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019