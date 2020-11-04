1/1
Ronald Wayne Akenberger
1937 - 2020
Ronald Wayne Akenberger

March 31, 1937 - Nov. 1, 2020

Ronald Wayne Akenberger, 83, of Walbridge passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born March 31, 1937 to Dale and Martha (Bahnsen) Akenberger. On June 2, 1956, he married Peggy Baker, in Millbury, OH. Ronald and Peggy raised 4 sons and celebrated over 59 years of marriage before Peggy's passing in 2015. Ronald worked in construction as a yard manager for Rudolph-Libbe Inc., for 38 years. Ronald had a strong work ethic, and even so, he took time to enjoy watching sports and going fishing. However, his greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren and their activities, which he often attended.

Ronald is survived by his sons, Greg Akenberger of Walbridge, Gary (Cindy) Akenberger of Rossford, Randy (Margene) Akenberger of Perrysburg and Richard (Julia) Akenberger of Bowling Green. Grandchildren, Amanda (Dave) Hoffman, Adam (Katie) Akenberger, Zach (Ally) Akenberger, Aubry (Kyle) Brown, Jamie Akenberger, Jennifer (Tyler) Johnson, Rilee (David) Hill, Casey Akenberger and Morgan Akenberger. Great-grandchildren, Samantha, Tanner, Everett, Sydney, Lily, Ivy and Colt. Sisters, Jean Snyder, Lois (Robert) Ebka, and Sharon (Willis) Bitter. In addition to his wife Peggy, he was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Don Akenberger.

Following a family service, Ronald will be laid to rest next to Peggy, in a public Committal Service, 12:30 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, Luckey, is assisting the family. A Celebration of Life Service, will be announced at a later date. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Zion Lutheran Church, Hickman Cancer Center or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

www.marshfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Committal
12:30 PM
Lake Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 3, 2020
What a Wonderful Man. Have know Papa A for quite some time. Both he and Peggy have been a part of our family for ever. Love them both. Love them both. God Bless them and their family. He always had a smile on his face. Always willing to give a hug. Loved his family with all his Heart. Will Miss his Smiling face.
Kim Thornsberry
Friend
November 4, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
