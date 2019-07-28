|
Ronald William Molnar
Ronald W. Molnar, 54 of east Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Ron was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 11, 1965 to William and Sharon (Morrissey) Molnar. Ron had graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1983. He had worked for the City of Toledo in the sanitation department. He was an avid hockey player and fan, playing since the age of 3. While in high school he played baseball for CYO pitching a no hitter game. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad.
Surviving are his son, Joshua; parents, William "Ron" and Sharon; siblings, Robin Hymore and Brenda (Roger) Bacon; niece, Abbie Bacon; nephew, Alec Bacon. Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Jason.
Visitation will be held on Monday at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road from 2:00 -8:00 pm and where a scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany of the Lord Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 Oswald Street, Toledo on Tuesday at 10:00 am where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Willow Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Ron's memory are asked to consider Cardinal Stritch High School or Boys Town.
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019