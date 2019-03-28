|
Ronald Wright
Ronald Wright, 63, of Toledo, died March 18, 2019 at Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born November 16, 1955 in Toledo, to Leamond (Virginia Gibson) Wright.
Survived by son, Jonathan (Kaydean) Chapman; grandchildren, Jonathan III and Alexis; 21 siblings.
Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) on Friday from 6-8 PM, where Services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM, where friends will be received after 10 A.M. Burial, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 28, 2019