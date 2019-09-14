Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Ronda A. Bowman


1970 - 2019
Ronda A. Bowman, age 48, of Walbridge, Ohio passed away at Toledo Hospital on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on December 5, 1970 to Ronald and Barbara (Finley) Zerbe in Toledo, Ohio. Ronda was a graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School and 2014 graduate of Owens College. She married Glenn J. Bowman on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1992. Her life was dedicated to her passion for nursing. She was employed by Heatherdowns Rehab as an R.N. and previously worked for Orchard Villa.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Glenn; children, Christopher Zerbe, Jeremy Bowman, and Angelica Bowman; two sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Friends will be received at a Memorial Gathering on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121). Memorials for Ronda may be made to The Ovarian Cancer Connection, 5577 Airport Hwy. Suite 206 Toledo, Ohio 43615. Online condolences to her family may be directed to:

www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 14, 2019
