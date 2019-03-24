Home

Ronney L. "Ron" Hall


Ronney L. "Ron" Hall Obituary
Ronney "Ron" L. Hall

Ronney "Ron" L. Hall, age 70 of Holland died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Spring Meadows Care Center. He was born in Toledo on February 17, 1949 to Robert and Susan (Smith) Hall. Following graduation from Springfield High School in 1967 he went on to serve our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he worked for Busch Inc as a Truck Driver.

Ronney is survived by his sister, Cindy Hall and he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Susan Hall and his brother, Tim Hall.

Visitation and funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Ronney's name to either the Toledo Area Humane Society or to the . Special memories may be shared with his family by visiting our website at www.neville-funeral.com. Arrangements by Neville-Shank Funeral Home, Holland, Ohio (419-865-8879).

Published in The Blade on Mar. 24, 2019
