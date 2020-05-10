Ronnie S. Draper
Deacon Ronnie S. Draper, Sr.

Deacon Draper, Sr., 71, passed Sunday, May 3, 2020, in his home. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School, worked for Dana Corp. and served in the U. S. Army. Surviving are wife, Vivian Draper; sons, Dennis (Bianca) Draper, Jason Draper; goddaughter, Patrece (Charles) Draper; stepdaughters, Cory Smith, Angela Smith and Brooke Walker; 24 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters; 6 brothers and a host of loving family. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, preceded by a 10:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake, at the Refreshing Place, 2500 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
the Refreshing Place
MAY
11
Wake
10:00 - 11:00 AM
the Refreshing Place
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Vivian and Family- I was so sorry to hear of Ronnies passing. He was such a sweet and friendly neighbor to our family. We are all thinking of you and praying that God will grant you his peace. Ronnie will live on in the lives of those who loved him.
Sharon Eick
Neighbor
