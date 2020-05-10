Deacon Ronnie S. Draper, Sr.
Deacon Draper, Sr., 71, passed Sunday, May 3, 2020, in his home. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School, worked for Dana Corp. and served in the U. S. Army. Surviving are wife, Vivian Draper; sons, Dennis (Bianca) Draper, Jason Draper; goddaughter, Patrece (Charles) Draper; stepdaughters, Cory Smith, Angela Smith and Brooke Walker; 24 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters; 6 brothers and a host of loving family. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, preceded by a 10:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake, at the Refreshing Place, 2500 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Deacon Draper, Sr., 71, passed Sunday, May 3, 2020, in his home. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School, worked for Dana Corp. and served in the U. S. Army. Surviving are wife, Vivian Draper; sons, Dennis (Bianca) Draper, Jason Draper; goddaughter, Patrece (Charles) Draper; stepdaughters, Cory Smith, Angela Smith and Brooke Walker; 24 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters; 6 brothers and a host of loving family. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, preceded by a 10:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake, at the Refreshing Place, 2500 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.