Roosevelt Powell, Jr.
Roosevelt Powell, Jr. died March 16, 2019. His wife, Catherine, was by his side, along with Jesse and Martha Simmons. She and her former husband had three daughters, Wanda Sharper-Williams (1971-2000); Donna Sharper and Cynthia Sharper-Snodgrass who diligently helped care for Roosevelt during his latest comorbidities. He was 90, still driving and shopping until last Fall. He retired from Chrysler/Perrysburg.
Surviving are his children Margaret Powell, Larry (Brenda) Powell, Ferrie Currie (Helen) Powell, and many family and friends.
The memorial service and meal is on Sunday, April 28, 2:00-7:00 p.m. After dining, we will be playing his favorite music and table games. All held at the Toledo Botanical Garden Conference Center, 5403 Elmer Road, Toledo 43615. (off Reynolds Rd) See
www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2019