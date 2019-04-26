The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Roosevelt Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roosevelt Powell Jr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roosevelt Powell Jr. Obituary
Roosevelt Powell, Jr.

Roosevelt Powell, Jr. died March 16, 2019. His wife, Catherine, was by his side, along with Jesse and Martha Simmons. She and her former husband had three daughters, Wanda Sharper-Williams (1971-2000); Donna Sharper and Cynthia Sharper-Snodgrass who diligently helped care for Roosevelt during his latest comorbidities. He was 90, still driving and shopping until last Fall. He retired from Chrysler/Perrysburg.

Surviving are his children Margaret Powell, Larry (Brenda) Powell, Ferrie Currie (Helen) Powell, and many family and friends.

The memorial service and meal is on Sunday, April 28, 2:00-7:00 p.m. After dining, we will be playing his favorite music and table games. All held at the Toledo Botanical Garden Conference Center, 5403 Elmer Road, Toledo 43615. (off Reynolds Rd) See

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now