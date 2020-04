Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Roosevelt's life story with friends and family

Share Roosevelt's life story with friends and family

Roosevelt Wilson, Jr. Mr. Roosevelt Wilson, Jr., 63, passed, April 10, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Rosetta Wilson; siblings, Dennis Wilson, Rodney Wilson, Delbert Wilson and Madonna (Kevin) Syph; children, Darius James, Christopher Wilson (Nikkeshia), and Nickole Wilson; 7 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store