Rosa Lee Holmes



Rosa Lee Holmes, 93 was born on February 9, 1927 in Mcclellanville, SC. The third of five children. In 1948 she married James Holmes Sr. and relocated to Toledo in 1949. She was a FAITHFUL member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion church for over 70 years. Active on the Usher Board, as a Class Leader, and the Oliver Circle. Her faith and beliefs were passed down to her children and grandchildren. Known to be blunt and expressing her true feelings in every situation. Those who knew her can attest to that and seemed to appreciate it. Her "famous" peach cobbler and macaroni and cheese was consistently requested by others. She held multiple jobs (sometimes at once) to support her family. Most notably with Toledo Public Schools, and Toledo Building Services.



Rosa Lee or Gram or Nana Rose, departed this life on May 13th, 2020 at UTMC. She was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Nettie Ann Rutledge. Brothers, Peter, Louis, and Lias. Son, Larry; daughter Barbara and grandson, James Elliott. She is survived by sister, Irine Mccoy; children, James Jr., Deborah and Ronnie (Twana); 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, other caring relatives, and countless friends from over the years. The family is grateful and appreciative to the doctors and nurses at UTMC, and the employees of Heatherdowns Rehabilitation Center.



A celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020. Family hour and visitation at 12 Noon with a Homegoing service at 1:00 p.m. at the House of Day Funeral Services 2550 Nebraska Ave.





