Rosa Lee Sutherland, age 76, of Perrysburg, Ohio, formerly of Greenville, Michigan, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, Ohio. The daughter of Melvin C. & Flossie E. (Copeland) Williams, she was born on July 6, 1942 in Greenville, Michigan and graduated from Cedar Springs High School in 1960.



Rose retired from Kennametal, Inc. in Whitehouse, Ohio after 23 years of service and enjoyed performing as a clown at parades and parties, playing the piano, accordion, and Hawaiian guitar, and family genealogy... having traced her ancestry -- without the help of the internet -- back to the 1500's. She delighted in traveling, especially to the lighthouses of the Great Lakes and casinos across the country, as well as participating in Native American Pow-Wow's and studying folklore and history.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Richard "Ace" Sutherland. Surviving are her children, Michael & Yvonne Elliott of Kentwood, Michigan and Kelly Houseman & James Holt of Muskegon, Michigan; her grandchildren, William, Amanda, Michael, Greg Jr., Joseph, Jonathan, Brooke, and Connor; a brother, Steven & Connie Williams of Ladysmith, Wisconsin; her special friend and caregiver, Charles Miller of Perrysburg, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation is from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday at Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, 511 S. Franklin Street, Greenville, Michigan, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The Rev. Ethan Cole of Calvary Baptist Church will officiate and burial will follow at West Montcalm Cemetery.



Envelopes for memorial contributions to either Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the will be available at the funeral home. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Rosa's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.ChristiansenCares.com Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care.



Published in The Blade from June 25 to June 26, 2019