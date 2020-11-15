Rosa Marie Armstrong
Rosa Marie Armstrong, died at home while under hospice care, surrounded by her family and life-long, friend Susan Craig (Lin), Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
It's been said a person lives through their works and lasting deeds. Their strong ethics, and dedication to family. These are the values that Rosa leaves after a lifetime that spanned 78 years. Those who entered her life were always met with kindness and grace. She had a great passion for family and endless adventures. Her imagination, and love were infinite.
Rosa was born March 17, 1940, to parents Waldo and Hazel (Huber) Smucker, and they preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of more than 55 years, Jim Armstrong. Rosa leaves precious memories to her children, Trevor and Justin (Jaclyn), and Julieanna; she was given great joy and pride by her beloved grandchildren, Nathan, Emma, and Grace. Rosa leaves behind her cousins, Priscilla, Sam, Jeff, Phillip, Judy, Lolly, Barb, and Jim. Her life was given great joy and a sense of adventure by her lifelong friendships with Pat Kratzman, Joyce Pope, Toni Moriarity, Betsy Christ, and Lori Lindau.
Rosa's family would like to offer a special thank you to Rosa Baer for her invaluable help, care, and love. We would also like to thank our wonderful caregiver Cathy Miller from Home Instead of Toledo and also Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
At this time there will be no service or visitation. The family suggests those wishing to give memorials, in Rosa's memory consider, in lieu of flowers, the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
