Rosalee Ann ArnoldRosalee Ann Arnold, age 79, formerly of Fern Rd. in Toledo, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Woodville, TX. She was born on December 22, 1940 in Toledo, OH to Victor and Veronica (Cwikiak) Ellis. Rosalee was a graduate of Whitmer High School, Class of 1959. She was employed as a secretary for the Supervisor of Nursing at St. Vincent Hospital for many years, and for Glenwood Cemetery in Houston, TX after relocating there with her husband Dale. She also proudly volunteered as a "Gray Lady" for the American Red Cross.Rosalee was preceded in death by her parents; and by her husband, Dale Arnold in 2016. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Heather) Arnold of Woodville, TX and Matthew Joseph Arnold of Dallas, TX; and dear friends, Roseann and Ron Taylor of Swanton, OH and Judy and John Croley of Waterville, OH.Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, November 25 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.Condolences may be shared with the family at