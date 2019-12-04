|
Rosalia Pawliski
Rosalia Pawliski, 95, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born July 18, 1924, in Poland and was the daughter of Bernard and Alvina Hupp.
Rosalia was a former member of Rosary Cathedral from 1946 until 1975 when she became a member of Most Blessed Sacrament, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Rosalia was a very proud member of the License Practical Nurses Association of Northwest Ohio for 30 years and served as president of Division 9 for 6 years. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 545 and served as an officer. Rosalia was a longtime member and volunteer of the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center. She also volunteered at the Red Cross, UAW and Most Blessed Sacrament Church distributing communion at nursing homes among other things.
She worked at the Ursuline Center for 14 years and as an LPN at Flower Hospital for 32 years.
Survivors include her sons, Frank P. Pawliski and William J. (Darla) Pawliski; daughters, Josephine Cole, Theresa "Teri" Pawliski and Kathryn Pawliski; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren with 1 boy on the way and 2 great-great grandchildren. She married Frank Pawliski in 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Willie Hupp.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, from 3-8 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Prayers will begin from the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m., at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Drive at Bellevue Road. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.
