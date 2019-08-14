|
Rosalie Geronimo
It is with great sadness that the family of Rosalie Geronimo announces her passing after a long illness, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the age of 80, with her family by her side. Rosalie will be remembered by her loving children Christina, Robert (Theresa) Geronimo, Mary (Michael) Nelson, Dave (Cindy) Geronimo, Rose Geronimo, 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Rosalie was employed by Gladieux Food Services for 30 years. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and visits with family and friends in Akron, Ohio where she resided with her daughter Rosie for the last 10 years. Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband Robert Geronimo Sr. and daughter Mary Helen.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday August 15th from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the mortuary. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be given to the St. Labre Indian School, www.stlabre.org.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019