Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Geronimo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Geronimo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie Geronimo Obituary
Rosalie Geronimo

It is with great sadness that the family of Rosalie Geronimo announces her passing after a long illness, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the age of 80, with her family by her side. Rosalie will be remembered by her loving children Christina, Robert (Theresa) Geronimo, Mary (Michael) Nelson, Dave (Cindy) Geronimo, Rose Geronimo, 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Rosalie was employed by Gladieux Food Services for 30 years. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and visits with family and friends in Akron, Ohio where she resided with her daughter Rosie for the last 10 years. Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband Robert Geronimo Sr. and daughter Mary Helen.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday August 15th from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the mortuary. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be given to the St. Labre Indian School, www.stlabre.org.

Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now