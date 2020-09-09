Rosalie M. Baumbach
Rosalie M. Baumbach, 95, a 30 year breast cancer survivor, of Northwood, Ohio, peacefully went to meet her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 4, 2020. Rosalie was born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 13, 1925, to Earl and Eva (Ryland) Wilson. After graduating from Wilkinsburg High School in 1942, she continued her education at Capital University, Columbus, Ohio, graduating in 1946. She was employed at Westinghouse Electric Corp., Pittsburgh, PA, until marrying Richard E. Baumbach in 1947, he preceded her in death in 2006. She retired in 1981 as the credit manager for Freeman Manufacturer and Supply.
As a charter member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Northwood, Rosalie enjoyed Bible study, altar care and volunteering. She also served on the Board of Directors for the Lutheran Home of Mercy, Williston, Ohio. When she wasn't supporting her grandchildren at sporting events or band concerts, she could be found canning vegetables from the garden, sewing, researching genealogy, playing dart ball, or socializing with her neighborhood Bunco ladies. More recently, praying, working crossword puzzles and playing double solitaire with family members were activities that brought her joy. The years following retirement, were highlighted by several international tours, including one of their favorites to the Holy Lands.
Surviving are her children, Gary Baumbach, Marilyn (Frank) Knisely, Marlene LaChine, Jon (Valerie) Baumbach; grandchildren, Jeff (Angie) Knisely, Brad (Wendy) Knisely, Monica Knisely, Michelle (Scott) Loch, Lonnie (Amy) LaChine Sr., Jessica (Justin) Berry, Craig Baumbach, Kately (Austin) Lipowski; 20 great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Hutchinson. In addition to her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, William LaChine Jr.; brother, Carl Wilson.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, 1111 Woodville Rd., Millbury, Ohio, on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be live-streamed at www.egglestonmeinert.com
click on Rosalie's OBITUARY >click TRIBUTE WALL > click LIVE WEBCAST. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Rosalie's memory are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association
or the Autism Society.
Rosalie's family would like to give a special thank you to Jessica RN for her time, compassion, and medical advice with her grandmother's care. Also, a thank you to Liz and the staff at Parkcliffe Northwood and to Lori and her staff at Southern Care Hospice.www.egglestonmeinert.com