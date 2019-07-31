|
Rosalyn "Roz" G. Pizza
Rosalyn Pizza died on July 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Rosalyn was born on November 13, 1928 in Celina, Ohio, the eldest child of Gladys and Dr. Cletus Grothjan. She attended St. Ursula Academy and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Toledo University, where she met her future husband, Frank T. Pizza.
Rosalyn's interests were wide-ranging. Together with friends she had made through the Toledo Bar Association Auxiliary (where she was one of the founding members and a Past President), she authored two cookbooks. She loved to cook, and was always ready to treat friends or family to new recipes. As her children grew up, her home was known for Friday night pizzas, where their friends were always welcomed. For decades, she prepared and hosted Sunday family dinners, and as her grandchildren grew, their friends were always welcomed to join the family for Sunday dinner at Nonnie's house.
She always had an appreciation for fine fabrics. She would then use her talents to hand sew virtually every curtain in her homes, make garments for herself or her family or create decorative pillows and other items, and taught her children how to do so too. She also put her artistic talents to use planning interior designs and decorating her homes, and advising others who sought her recommendations. She was also interested and well-read concerning local and national politics. And she thoroughly enjoyed travel to Europe.
She was always willing to teach herself how to do something – whether it was fixing a child's bike or repairing a toaster; or, take a class to learn how – from gourmet cooking, to making bagels, to learning to re-upholster and refinish furniture for her children's college apartments.
Through the Bar Auxiliary she also explored her interest in gardening, was a member of an investment club, and made many friends. We sometimes teased that as a widow, she became a social butterfly, going to events and outings with her widowed friends. As she enjoyed driving, she often played group chauffeur with her friends, whether it was going to dinners or concerts or cottage weekends with Phyllis or Marie, or heading out for a weekend of tailgating and Purdue football with Skip. And she cherished her long friendships with Eileen, Carol, Jacquie, and Audrey.
Rosalyn also was a Mobile Meals volunteer for over twenty-five years.
But family was most important to her. Rosalyn was married to Frank for nearly 50 years before his passing in 2000. Together they had six children and eight grandchildren, with now four great-grandchildren, and another on the way.
She combined her loves of family and travel. When Frank passed before their 50th anniversary, she decided that in lieu of celebrating that event, she would instead treat her children and their spouses to a two-week family trip to Italy, including visits to Frank's ancestral hometowns. She also took each of her grandchildren as youngsters on individual trips to various European destinations in hopes of inspiring them to a similar enjoyment of travel. Her favorite times of year were the Spring weeks that she spent with her family at Captiva Island for nearly forty years.
Rosalyn was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; sister, Joanne and brother-in-law Raymond Bosch; brother, Jerome Grothjan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Anthony F. and Helen Pizza, Anthony G. and Madlynn Pizza, Francis R. Pizza and Gloria Pizza Clifford. She is survived by children, Christopher (Ellen), Lisa, Eric (MaryEllen), Jeffrey (Nathan Croumer), Laura (Russell) Plum, and Sheila (Dennis) Fernandez; by her grandchildren, Jillian (Adam) Westendorf, Lindsey (Tyler) Tackett, Kelsey (Cameron) Ely, Aubrey Pizza (Michael Douglas), Amanda Pizza, Stefan Pizza, Nicole Fernandez, Marissa Fernandez, Glenn (Laura) Plum and Jeff (Maureen) Plum; and great-grandchildren, Joe, Emilia, Evelyn and Lily, Kayla, Jared and Jamison; her sister, Barbara (John) Brennan; sisters-in-law, Betty Pizza and Shirley Grothjan; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wants to express special thanks to Kim Wodarski for all of the kindness and care she gave to Rosalyn these past few years, and the Promedica Hospice staff for the warm care given during these past weeks.
Friends will be received at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 West Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422) on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. Prayers will take place at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church, 5411 Main Street, Sylvania OH 43560, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Special thanks to Susan Dorfmeyer Strup for her assistance with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Promedica Hospice, St. Ursula Academy, the Frank T. Pizza Memorial Scholarship Fund at the UT College of Law, or the .
Published in The Blade from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019