|
|
Rose Ann Drennan
Rose Ann Drennan, age 91, of Berkey, Ohio, passed away, Sunday evening, February 16, 2020 at Flower Hospital. She was born November 1, 1928 in Richfield Township, Ohio to Peter Z. Lemle and Lucille D. (Smith) Lemle. On October 1, 1950 she married Arthur Ralph Drennan. He preceded her in death on September 18, 2007.
After graduating from Burnham High School in 1946, Rose was employed at Owens-Illinois for ten years. She enjoyed playing the piano and gave music lessons in her home, where she was also a preparer of tax returns for many years. In 1976, she was elected clerk of Richfield Township, retiring in 1987. A devout Catholic, Rose was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Assumption.
Rose is survived by her son, Kenneth (Norma) Drennan; daughters, Sally (Denver) Mossing and Susan (Richard) Hodges; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Betty Lemle.
Besides her beloved husband of 57 years, Arthur, Rose was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Irlyn (Ray) Martin and brothers, Norbert (Gladys) Lemle, Clyde Lemle and Bernard Lemle.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20th from 3:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where a Vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, February 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. Dennis Metzger presiding. Interment will follow at Wolfinger Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Richfield Township Fire Department or Cherry Street Mission.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at weigelfuneralhomes.com
weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2020