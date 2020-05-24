Rose B. BollinRose B. (Lenkay) Bollin, age 88, of Ottawa Lake, passed away May 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born May 7, 1932, in Toledo to the late Louis and Mary (Kovesdi) Lenkay. Rose graduated from Central Catholic High School and earned her degree in education from The University of Toledo where she was one of the first Lady Rocket cheerleaders.A devoted wife and mother, she raised her eight children and later returned to teaching. She started the first kindergarten class at Our Lady of Lourdes School and taught until her retirement. Her unending love and dedication to children continued as she volunteered at St. Vincent Medical Center for many years knitting beanies for newborns and sewing new mother bags. Rose enjoyed basket-weaving, sewing, camping, baking outstanding cookies and cakes, and cooking. Her wonderful homemade spaghetti sauce recipe has been handed down through the family. Rose was very proud of her Hungarian heritage and would often treat loved ones to delicious, homemade Hungarian dishes and pastries. She warmly welcomed others into her home and graciously hosted many family gatherings and birthday parties.Rose especially enjoyed the Christmas season. She collected over 200 santa figurines and knitted custom Christmas stockings for her children, grandchildren, and others.Rose found her greatest joy in spending time with her family, particularly her beloved grandkids. She loved to laugh, dance, and have fun and will especially be remembered for her graceful, generous and kind nature. Devout and filled with faith, she was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania.Left to cherish and celebrate her memory is her husband of 67 years, Glen Bollin; children, Gary (Connie), Joni (Greg) Corbett, Betsy Whitney, Steven (Christine), Barbara (Dave Handel), Timothy (Ashley), Salli (Andrew Werner) and Holly (Carl Bako); thirty-one grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and siblings, Joe Lenkay and Anne Gothier.She was preceded in death by her father, Louis; mother, Mary; and siblings, Mary Anne, Louis, Margaret, and Carmelita.Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and services will be private. Rose will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial Mass and gathering to celebrate her amazing life will be announced at a future date.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Hospice Northwest Ohio or Memory Lane Care Services, Adult Day Center. Condolences and fond memories can be shared with the family at