Rose B. Bollin
1932 - 2020
Rose B. Bollin

Rose B. (Lenkay) Bollin, age 88, of Ottawa Lake, passed away May 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born May 7, 1932, in Toledo to the late Louis and Mary (Kovesdi) Lenkay. Rose graduated from Central Catholic High School and earned her degree in education from The University of Toledo where she was one of the first Lady Rocket cheerleaders.

A devoted wife and mother, she raised her eight children and later returned to teaching. She started the first kindergarten class at Our Lady of Lourdes School and taught until her retirement. Her unending love and dedication to children continued as she volunteered at St. Vincent Medical Center for many years knitting beanies for newborns and sewing new mother bags. Rose enjoyed basket-weaving, sewing, camping, baking outstanding cookies and cakes, and cooking. Her wonderful homemade spaghetti sauce recipe has been handed down through the family. Rose was very proud of her Hungarian heritage and would often treat loved ones to delicious, homemade Hungarian dishes and pastries. She warmly welcomed others into her home and graciously hosted many family gatherings and birthday parties.

Rose especially enjoyed the Christmas season. She collected over 200 santa figurines and knitted custom Christmas stockings for her children, grandchildren, and others.

Rose found her greatest joy in spending time with her family, particularly her beloved grandkids. She loved to laugh, dance, and have fun and will especially be remembered for her graceful, generous and kind nature. Devout and filled with faith, she was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania.

Left to cherish and celebrate her memory is her husband of 67 years, Glen Bollin; children, Gary (Connie), Joni (Greg) Corbett, Betsy Whitney, Steven (Christine), Barbara (Dave Handel), Timothy (Ashley), Salli (Andrew Werner) and Holly (Carl Bako); thirty-one grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and siblings, Joe Lenkay and Anne Gothier.

She was preceded in death by her father, Louis; mother, Mary; and siblings, Mary Anne, Louis, Margaret, and Carmelita.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and services will be private. Rose will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial Mass and gathering to celebrate her amazing life will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Hospice Northwest Ohio or Memory Lane Care Services, Adult Day Center. Condolences and fond memories can be shared with the family at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Heaven has gained a front row Angel. We will miss her dearly but know that she will continue to watch over us all. Holding all the wonderful memories in our heart always. God Bless you Rose.
Tara Agosti
Friend
May 21, 2020
When I was a child, Rose was a very warm, caring, kind lady, As an adult, the times we spent with Rose were always a joy. Blessings and love to everyone in her family.
Craig Ohio
Family
May 20, 2020
I worked with Rose for a few Months,I could tell that she was a loving person,who definitely cared about her Family,and close friends,may she rest in peace!
Rita Zeller
Friend
May 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Glen and the family at this very difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Kris Dowgiert
Guardian Angels Home Heslth Care
Kris Dowgiert
