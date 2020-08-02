1/
Rose Cowell
1927 - 2020
Rose Mary Cowell, age 93, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born January 31, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, to Nicholas and Elizabeth (Scharpegge) Michoff. She married the love of her life, William and together they spent many happy years. Rose will be dearly remembered for her love of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and love and care for animals.

She is survived by her children, Charles (Beverly), Cheryl and Bernie; grandchildren, Anthony, Stacy (Jerrid) and Derrick (Ashley) and great-grandchildren, Kimberly, Christina, Blake, Ellie. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; and her son-in-law, Rick.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
