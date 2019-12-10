The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Burial
Following Services
Toledo Memorial Park
Resources
1924 - 2019
Rose Frances Byers
Rose Frances Byers

Rose Frances Byers, age 95, died December 8, 2019 at the Kingston Residence of Perrysburg. She was born April 27, 1924 in Toledo to the late Joseph and Rosina (Hoffmeister) Brum. Rose graduated from the Mercy School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse at the old Mercy Hospital for more than 41 years. A faithful Catholic her entire life, she was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish and regularly visited Mercy Chapel when she was working the night shift.

She is lovingly survived by her son, William Frank Byers of Malibu, CA. Rose was also preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Byers in 1990.

Friends are invited to visit in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd.) from 11:00 A.M. until the time of funeral services at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mercy School of Nursing.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
