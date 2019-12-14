|
|
(News story) Rose Hillenbrand, an elegant presence for more than a quarter century at her son's downtown gallery, died Dec. 6 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. She was 84.
She'd been at Kingston a few weeks and seemed to be making good progress as she recovered from surgery, her son Eric Hillenbrand said.
Ms. Hillenbrand lived in an apartment her son created above 20 North Gallery on North St. Clair Street, which he opened in 1993.
"Rose was so amazing, because she really was the anchor of her family and in many ways of 20 North Gallery," said Phil Hazard, an artist in neon and mixed media who knew her from the gallery's start. "She was a courageous strong woman, which we need more of in this world."
Ms. Hillengrand helped her son as well with his business, Hillenbrand Investment Properties, founded in 1984, and through the years lived in his buildings.
"She was always engaged in the business," her son said. "She wouldn't hesitate to put out a lavish buffet or mop the floor and mow the lawn. She engaged herself in every way possible to make things work.
"Most people remember her from the gallery, because she really exuded an incredible sense of style," he said.
She created the buffets for receptions and other events, prompting patron requests particularly for her spicy bean salsa.
"It wasn't just the food, but how it was presented, and that's part of the elegance she brought to the gallery, the elegance she brought to everything she did in life. She had a flair," her son said.
She wrote poetry and children's stories and she was commissioned to create paintings.
"She brought a degree of sophistication to everything she did, belying her humble beginnings," her son said.
She enjoyed learning how artists work and create.
"She had a wonderful eye herself," said Condessa Croninger, art director at 20 North Gallery who was a visitor and friend of Peggy Grant, the former art director, when she met Ms. Hillenbrand in the gallery's early days. "She always impressed me as being such a gracious hostess at the gallery.
"But above everything else, she was a proud mother," said Ms. Croninger, whom Mr. Hillenbrand described as his "very, very significant other."
"She was proud of what her sons and daughters did in the arts and their lives," Ms. Croninger said.
Rosa Davis was born April 23, 1935, in Cotulla, Texas, to Mercedes and Juan Davis, the first of 12 children. She helped as her parents, migrant farm workers, followed the growing cycle of crops from south to north, Texas to Ohio.
She was a teenager when the family settled in Clyde, Ohio, after her father became ill. She was a graduate of Clyde High School. She worked as an aide at a local sanatorium for tuberculosis patients and a then as a nurse's and surgical assistant at Fremont Community Hospital.
After marriage, she helped her husband, Ernst Hillenbrand, with his business, Fremont Ballet School. A carpenter by trade, he was a gymnast in his native Germany and learned dance from Marie Bollinger Vogt, founder of the Toledo Ballet. Ms. Hillenbrand helped design sets and costumes for the school and applied the young dancers' makeup.
"She was the creative energy behind it," said son Eric, who dances in Toledo Ballet productions.
The marriage ended in 1983.
Surviving are sons Eric and Karl Hillenbrand; daughters Lisa Magi and Margot Hillenbrand; brothers Jesse, Gregory, and Roy Davis; sisters Maria Norman, Dora Byers, and Diana Baker; six grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.
Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday at 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair St. A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in at the Historic Church of St. Patrick downtown.
Arrangements are by Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 14, 2019