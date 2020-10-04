Rose June Harvey



Rose June Harvey was born June 4, 1942 to the union of late Wilford Ulysses Whitfield (Jack) and Rosalie Calloway Whitfield in Sullivan, Indiana. She departed this life September 15, 2020 in the home of her loving daughter Dana. Rose graduated from Whitney High School in Toledo, Ohio in 1960. Rose accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age, uniting with Friendship Baptist Church and was an ordained Elder. She worked in Management for White Tower restaurant for many years, until employ­ ment with Ohio Bell (ATT&T) where she worked 35 years until her retire1nent.



Rose was preceded in death by her father, Wilford; her mother, Rosalie; brother, Jackie Bill; and sister, Jaqueline Anderson. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Christopher (Anna) Harvey, Mo­ses Lake, WA, Aaron Harvey; daughters, Heather Harvey, Honolulu, HI, and Dana Harvey-Williams; nieces, Vivian Anerson Levesque, Lydia (Sue) Chears, and Stephanie Anderson; 28 grandchildren, over 40 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, neph­ews, cousins and friends.



Home Going services were held at Walker Funeral Home Chapel (Sylvania Rd. location) Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, September 18, 2020.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store