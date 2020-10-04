1/1
Rose June Harvey
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose June Harvey

Rose June Harvey was born June 4, 1942 to the union of late Wilford Ulysses Whitfield (Jack) and Rosalie Calloway Whitfield in Sullivan, Indiana. She departed this life September 15, 2020 in the home of her loving daughter Dana. Rose graduated from Whitney High School in Toledo, Ohio in 1960. Rose accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age, uniting with Friendship Baptist Church and was an ordained Elder. She worked in Management for White Tower restaurant for many years, until employ­ ment with Ohio Bell (ATT&T) where she worked 35 years until her retire1nent.

Rose was preceded in death by her father, Wilford; her mother, Rosalie; brother, Jackie Bill; and sister, Jaqueline Anderson. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Christopher (Anna) Harvey, Mo­ses Lake, WA, Aaron Harvey; daughters, Heather Harvey, Honolulu, HI, and Dana Harvey-Williams; nieces, Vivian Anerson Levesque, Lydia (Sue) Chears, and Stephanie Anderson; 28 grandchildren, over 40 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, neph­ews, cousins and friends.

Home Going services were held at Walker Funeral Home Chapel (Sylvania Rd. location) Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, September 18, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved