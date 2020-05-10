Rose M. Burmeister
Rose M. Burmeister, formerly of Burgoon, OH, passed away peacefully at age 104, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, OH. She was born February 3, 1916, in Akron, OH, to the late John and Caroline (Schillaci) Camarata. She was the last of 10 siblings to survive. On May 26, 1936, she married Edward W. Burmeister in the St. Boniface Rectory in Oak Harbor. They had been married for 50 years until his passing on March 27, 1987. Rose was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking, gardening, and family reunions.
Survivors include her sons, Charles Burmeister of Clyde, OH and Edward (Marlene) Burmeister of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Charles Burmeister Jr., Manuela Syar, Todd Burmeister, Rob Burmeister, Beth Brand, and Amy Little; 6 great grandchildren; 2 great- great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, John Burmeister on December 13, 2015; 5 sisters, Josephine Seminerio, Virginia Kania, Loretta Noonan, Nora Camarata, and Fran Camarata; and 4 brothers, Louis, Samuel, Joseph and Vince Camarata.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, services were held for the immediate family only on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, OH. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the St. Boniface School or a charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank all the Riverview Nurses for their special care and also to the Heartland Hospice Nurses. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Rose M. Burmeister, formerly of Burgoon, OH, passed away peacefully at age 104, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, OH. She was born February 3, 1916, in Akron, OH, to the late John and Caroline (Schillaci) Camarata. She was the last of 10 siblings to survive. On May 26, 1936, she married Edward W. Burmeister in the St. Boniface Rectory in Oak Harbor. They had been married for 50 years until his passing on March 27, 1987. Rose was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking, gardening, and family reunions.
Survivors include her sons, Charles Burmeister of Clyde, OH and Edward (Marlene) Burmeister of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Charles Burmeister Jr., Manuela Syar, Todd Burmeister, Rob Burmeister, Beth Brand, and Amy Little; 6 great grandchildren; 2 great- great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, John Burmeister on December 13, 2015; 5 sisters, Josephine Seminerio, Virginia Kania, Loretta Noonan, Nora Camarata, and Fran Camarata; and 4 brothers, Louis, Samuel, Joseph and Vince Camarata.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, services were held for the immediate family only on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, OH. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the St. Boniface School or a charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank all the Riverview Nurses for their special care and also to the Heartland Hospice Nurses. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.