Rose M. Burmeister
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. Burmeister

Rose M. Burmeister, formerly of Burgoon, OH, passed away peacefully at age 104, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, OH. She was born February 3, 1916, in Akron, OH, to the late John and Caroline (Schillaci) Camarata. She was the last of 10 siblings to survive. On May 26, 1936, she married Edward W. Burmeister in the St. Boniface Rectory in Oak Harbor. They had been married for 50 years until his passing on March 27, 1987. Rose was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking, gardening, and family reunions.

Survivors include her sons, Charles Burmeister of Clyde, OH and Edward (Marlene) Burmeister of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Charles Burmeister Jr., Manuela Syar, Todd Burmeister, Rob Burmeister, Beth Brand, and Amy Little; 6 great grandchildren; 2 great- great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, John Burmeister on December 13, 2015; 5 sisters, Josephine Seminerio, Virginia Kania, Loretta Noonan, Nora Camarata, and Fran Camarata; and 4 brothers, Louis, Samuel, Joseph and Vince Camarata.

Due to the Covid19 pandemic, services were held for the immediate family only on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, OH. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the St. Boniface School or a charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank all the Riverview Nurses for their special care and also to the Heartland Hospice Nurses. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Service
Send Flowers
MAY
6
Service
1:15 PM
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
MAY
6
Service
1:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel
May 5, 2020
Aunt Rose,What a sweet person you ,were lemon pies and homemade spaghetti sauce like your sister Virginia you were the best ! Hope you two are together in heaven with Uncle Ed and Cousin John.With much love,Ron Kania
May 5, 2020
Beth and families,
May God grace your lives with peace and love always.
Tina DiFonso French
Tina DiFonso French
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved