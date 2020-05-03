Rose M. Kaighin
Rose M. "Rosie" Kaighin, 91, of south Toledo passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Lakes of Monclova. Rose was born in the year of the Great Depression on March 6, 1929 to Charles and Martha (Machowiak) Rominski, here in Toledo. She grew up on Indiana Avenue. She met her husband Clifford at a swimming hole that they frequented when they were young. She and Clifford went to Scott High School, and they married on January 14, 1950.
Together they raised 5 children, Steve (Ann), Dave (Tina), Cliff (Jill), Bill Kaighin, and Laurie (Denny) Dixon. Their family continued to grow and she also leaves behind 11 Grandchildren and 18 Great-Grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Clifford; daughter, Marsha; 3 brothers and 6 sisters. She was the last of her generation and always bragged that she would outlive them all as she got older. Rosie loved being outside in their built-in pool. Our extended family and friends were always welcome for a swim.
Funeral services and burial at Resurrection Cemetery will be private for the family due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Alzheimer's Association or a charity of the donor's choice. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
walterfuneralhome.com
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.