Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rose M. Navarre


Rose M. Navarre Obituary
Rose M. Navarre

Rose M. Navarre, 91, of Toledo, OH passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at St. Anne Mercy Hospital in Toledo. She was born on September 4, 1927 in Ottawa Lake, MI to Leo and Rose (McGrail) Surprise. She was married to Walter Navarre, Sr. for 49 years. Rose was an avid Detroit Tigers baseball fan. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Rose is survived by her loving children, Walter (Debbie) Navarre, Jr., Connie (Tony Pierce) Tyson, Richard Navarre, Cheryl Breed, Bev Poland, Judy Navarre and David (Sue) Navarre; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren and special nephew, Kenny Navarre. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; siblings and beloved dog, Buddy. Friends will be received on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (419-269-1111). Memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences can be shared at www.blanchardstrabler.com

www.blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
