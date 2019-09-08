Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 E. Alexis Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Adamczewski


1948 - 2019
Rose Marie Adamczewski Obituary
Rose Marie Adamczewski

Rose Marie Adamczewski, age 71, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at The University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born on August 11, 1948 in Toledo, OH, to Edward and Alice (Mruk) Adamczewski and baptized at the former Nativity Catholic Church. Rose Marie worked at Lott Industries for many years. She enjoyed participating in a bowling league as well as the Special Olympics on many occasions. A #1 Ohio State Buckeye fan, Rose Marie also loved anything related to Elvis Presley.

Rose Marie is survived by her sister, Barbara A. Pacer of Toledo; sister-in-law, Sandra Adamczewski; niece, Jodi Lynn; nephews, Christopher, Andrew, Steve, Brian and Jay; as well as many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Prushia; brothers, John and Steve Adamczewski; and niece, Amie Adamczewski.

Family and friends may visit Tuesday, September 10, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Francis J. Speier presiding. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to Special Olympics. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
