Rose Marie BlackburnRose Marie Blackburn, 84, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home. Rose was born February 6, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Joseph and Mary (Woldarski) Socha. In 1954 she graduated from Clay High School and was employed as an executive secretary with Libbey-Owens-Ford for 32 years, retiring in 1987. Rose later owned and operated Brass Ring Catering for 14 years. A lifelong member of the Catholic faith, Rose was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and was proud of her Polish heritage. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her exceptional seamstress work and hand weaved rugs. Her talents extended to her family and friends with her exceptional cooking, baking, canning and gardening.Rose is survived by loving family members and friends, Michelle Mohr, David (Roberta) Socha, Mary Elaine (Dallan) Hatfield, Thomas (Ashley) Costell, Christine (Russell) Peck, Carol (Bill) Danford, Skye Peck, Heather (Julian) Rodriguez, Faith (Dylan) Rodriguez, Christine Hatfield, the Romstadt Family; along with her dogs, Bear and Peppie. She was preceded in death by her parents and dog, Teddy.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Tuesday, December 8 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayer service at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to St. Ignatius Catholic Church 212 North Stadium Road for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed in the funeral home and church. Private burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Toledo Humane Society.