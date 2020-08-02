1/1
Rose Marie Burtch
1935 - 2020
Rose Marie Burtch

Rose Marie "Rosie" Burtch, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. One of four siblings, she was born on October 4, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to Gordon and Lucille (Kistner) Ferrell. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family, especially her grandchildren were very important to her and she will be missed dearly by all of them. She was every one of her grandchildren's biggest fans when she attended any of their events whether it was a sporting event or school play. She didn't miss many of them. Her love for all children was evident in her work at Jerusalem School as a reader helping children read. She loved these children and they loved her. Many of them called her "Reader Rosie"!

Surviving Rosie are her children, John (Jan) Burtch, Shelley Shaffer, Tina (Tim) Frank, Pam (Bryan, Sr.) Csehi; grandchildren, Don and Steve Poulson, Craig Burtch, Chad (Asia Dunn) Frank, Lauren (Jack) Seibert, Bryan, Jr. (Erika) Csehi, Nate (Rachel) Csehi and Megan (Brendan O'Brien) Csehi; great grandchildren, Aubrey and Hunter Poulson, Isaac Sevra, Cooper Burtch, Jace and Bella Poulson, Graham and Charlotte Seibert, Miles, Marshall and Emerson Csehi; and sisters, Marylou Miner and Carole Hudson. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Tyler Frank; son-in-law, Donald Shaffer and brother, Robert Ferrell.

A private memorial mass will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church. The family requests that donations be made in Rosie's memory to Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 6th St., Toledo, OH 43605 or www.catholiccharitiesnwo.org.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Freck Funeral Chapel
