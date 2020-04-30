Mrs. Rose Marie Keetion Mrs. Keetion, 87, passed Sunday, April 26, 2020 in her home. She was a 1950 graduate of the Edward Drummond Libbey High School and worked for the State of Ohio Division of Liquor Control. She is survived by husband, Jerry Keetion; son, Douglas A. (Curtina) Keetion; and niece raised as a daughter, Christy Hague. Funeral Services 5 p.m. Saturday, preceded by a 4 p.m. Family Hour/Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.