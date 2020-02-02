|
Rose Marie Leonhardt
Rose Marie Leonhardt, age 91, of Toledo, OH passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 27, 1928 in Toledo to Felix and Rose (Zientek) Kowalski. Rose was employed as a bookkeeper for Merchants Accounting and Tax for 34 years, retiring at age 62. She was a member of the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center, the Conn-Weisenberger Post 587 Auxiliary, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 197. She was a longtime parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Rose cherished family vacations to Myrtle Beach. She also enjoyed trips to casinos and playing the slot machines. A caring wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother who loved unconditionally, she will be dearly missed.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Rosanne (Dennis) Hilbert; son, Ronald (Mollie) Leonhardt; grandchildren, Kristi (Brian) Soller, Robert Leonhardt, Christopher Leonhardt, Allie Leonhardt, and Zachary Leonhardt; great-grandchildren, Alex, RJ, Faith, Caleb, Paige, Dominic, and Gwen and great-great-grandson, Greyson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Leonhardt; siblings, Lucille Ichrist, Wanda Duffeck, William Kowalski, and Felix Kowalski Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Leonhardt.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at Regina Coeli Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials donations may be given to the Cherry Street Mission. Condolences can be shared at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020