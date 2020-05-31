Rose Marie Lewandowski
Rose Marie Lewandowski, a long time resident of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 80. Rose was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Ignatius and Angeline Galicki on March 11, 1940. She went to St. Hedwig High School in Detroit and was a member of the Rosary Alter Society and a cheerleader. She graduated in 1957. She enjoyed polka dancing, reading murder mystery books and summers at the lake house with her family. She was a spiritual woman who embraced her Catholic faith. She had a great sense of humor and her love of life and laughter will be missed by all.
She is survived by her 5 children, Gary (Cindy) Lewandowski, Brian (Angela) Lewandowski, Lisa (Robert) Suing, Scott Lewandowski and Derek (Jodi) Lewandowski; her 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Ignatius and Angeline; her brother, Leonard Galicki and her granddaughter, Faith. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
No public visitation or service will be held. Her family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in her name. Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)531.4424.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.