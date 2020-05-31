Rose Marie Lewandowski
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie Lewandowski

Rose Marie Lewandowski, a long time resident of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 80. Rose was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Ignatius and Angeline Galicki on March 11, 1940. She went to St. Hedwig High School in Detroit and was a member of the Rosary Alter Society and a cheerleader. She graduated in 1957. She enjoyed polka dancing, reading murder mystery books and summers at the lake house with her family. She was a spiritual woman who embraced her Catholic faith. She had a great sense of humor and her love of life and laughter will be missed by all.

She is survived by her 5 children, Gary (Cindy) Lewandowski, Brian (Angela) Lewandowski, Lisa (Robert) Suing, Scott Lewandowski and Derek (Jodi) Lewandowski; her 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Ignatius and Angeline; her brother, Leonard Galicki and her granddaughter, Faith. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

No public visitation or service will be held. Her family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in her name. Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)531.4424.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved