Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Rose Marie Lowe


1932 - 2019
Rose Marie Lowe Obituary
Rose Marie Lowe

Rose Marie Lowe, age 87, of Toledo, passed away October 21, 2019 at Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg. She was born September 6, 1932 in Allentown, PA to Harley Olen and Kathleen Zita Dickey. Rose was a Volunteer Nurse Recruiter with the Red Cross for more than 17 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Block Watch Leader for twenty years in the Walbridge Park Area. Rose was an advocate for the Toledo Zoo. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan, enjoyed playing cards, putting puzzles together, laughing and talking with people.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lowe; son, Jeffrey Lowe and brother, David Dickey. She is survived by her children, Christine (Mark) Switzer, Allen (Sonia) Lowe and Sharon Doran; grandchildren, Jenny (Tony) Lee, Stephanie (Jeremy) Allnutt, Kevin Mathis, Sara (Josh) Casto, Jeffrey (Shannon) Lowe and Mitchell Doran; great grandchildren, Maddelynn, Megan, Molly, Isabella, Dillon, Mia and Ana Leah; and sister, Jeanne Sloan.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will begin Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to s in Rose's memory.

To leave a special message for Rose's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
