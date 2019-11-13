The Blade Obituaries
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Marie Miller


1924 - 2019
Rose Marie Miller

Rose Marie Miller, age 95, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Elizabeth Scott Care Center in Maumee, OH. Marie was born to Harry and Rose Marie Wooley on July 20, 1924 in Maumee. She enjoyed sewing, treasure hunting at estate sales, and reading. Marie was a Civil War buff and liked to read about and research that period in history. Marie is survived by her children, Dennis Miller, Marcia (David) Fleischman, and Lorna (Teddy) Snyder; grandchildren, Ginger Hunt, Michelle Roussel, and Amy Weaver; great-grandchildren, Jessica Hunt, James Hunt, Melanie Roussel, and Madelyn Weaver; and sisters, Diana Conte, Shirley Sasso, and Joan (Norm) Fitsko. Visitation will be at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019
