Rose Marie Parks
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie Parks

Rose Marie Parks, 92, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home. She was born on January 5, 1928, in Toledo, OH. Rose graduated from Whitney High School in 1945. She loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She was always very soft spoken, strong, and feisty.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John E.; and son, Jon G. Parks.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Garry (Denise); sister, Betty (Frank) Balas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH, on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2 pm – 6 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
4196916768
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Mrs. Parks was always so kind to everyone she met. My sincere sympathy to the family. May God's love and comfort cover you through this time.
Sandy Coutcher
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved