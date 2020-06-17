Rose Marie Parks
Rose Marie Parks, 92, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home. She was born on January 5, 1928, in Toledo, OH. Rose graduated from Whitney High School in 1945. She loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She was always very soft spoken, strong, and feisty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John E.; and son, Jon G. Parks.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Garry (Denise); sister, Betty (Frank) Balas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH, on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2 pm – 6 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.