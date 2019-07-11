Home

Rose Marie T. Gorr


1925 - 2019
Rose Marie T. Gorr Obituary
Rose Marie T. Gorr

Rose Marie T. Gorr, 93, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sunset Village.

She was born December 20, 1925 in Toledo, OH, to Stephen and Sophia (Pilaczynski) Wilhelm.

Rose Marie raised six children along with working at Toledo Hospital as a nurse's aide on the pediatrics floor and then for visiting nurse extra care after that, she loved working at both these jobs. She was also an active member in St. Catherine's Marion Society, St. Francis Guild, and enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her loving children, Susan L. Mack, Jeanne (Barry) Murphy, Carol (Timothy) Starner, Nancy Szegedi, James (Cheryl) and John (Brenda) Gorr; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Rose Marie's parents, nine siblings and son in law Michael Mack preceded her in death. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Sunset Village for the fine care given their mom over the past six and half years

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10 am from St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 S. Main St., Sylvania, OH. Where the family will greet friends at 9:30 am. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the church. Online condolences may be made to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019
