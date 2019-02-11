Rose Marie Thomson



Rose Marie Thomson, 90, passed away in her sleep Saturday, February 9, 2019, after a brief but difficult battle with cancer. She was born Dec. 3, 1928, to Alexander and Amalia (Mollie) Reuss, Volga German immigrants from Russia. She lived her entire life in Toledo and attended DeVilbiss High School.



Rose married Louis (Lou) Thomson in 1953 and had 5 children: Louis "Bud" (Tracy) Thomson II, Kyle (Stuart) Lewis, Alison (Fred) Tashenberg, Stuart (Alka) Thomson, and Amy Wexler. She leaves behind her children, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 7 brothers and their wives. She will be terribly missed by all who knew her.



Rose was one of only 4 women to graduate from the University of Toledo College of Pharmacy in 1950. She worked as a pharmacist for over 50 years. Many knew her from her work at neighborhood pharmacies such as Westhaven and Churchill's, where she was known as a friendly and knowledgeable professional.



In her prime, she loved to play tennis, golf, and go bowling. She enjoyed her flower garden and loved to sit outside on her porch. She was a great cook and always made her famous baked beans, pies and potato salad for family and church events. Her favorite place to eat was the Black Pearl, where she always brought smiles to the staff. Back in the day she and her husband Lou shared many fun times with their friends in their "supper club" group. She loved to sing in church choirs and was a long-time member of All Saints Lutheran Church, where she devoted much of her time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the Toledo Zoo and All Saints Lutheran Church.



Her family thanks the staff of Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the loving care they gave her in her final months of life.



Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Wednesday, February 13 from 2 pm to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday February 14 beginning at 10:30 am at All Saints Lutheran Church, 5445 Heatherdowns Blvd. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.



www.coylefuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2019