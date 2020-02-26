Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church

Rose Marie Weisenburger


1927 - 2020
Rose Marie Weisenburger Obituary
Rose Marie Weisenburger

Rose Marie Weisenburger, 92, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice at The Villages, Florida. She was born March 27, 1927 to Harold and Irene Serin in Toledo. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1945, she then attended Mary Manse College. She married John F. Weisenburger August 7, 1948, they enjoyed 60 years of marriage until he preceded her in death December 31, 2008. Rose Marie is survived by her children, Catherine (Michael) Murphy, Ruth Ann (Larry) Armstrong, Peggy (Michael Witko) Weisenburger, John (Andrea) Weisenburger, Mary Cowell; grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Laura, David, Brad, Megan, Lauren, Kelsey, Kaylyn, Andrea, Amy; and great-grand-children, Braden, Daniel, Aiden, Noah, Parker, Carlee, Vanessa, Marissa and Raelynn. She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister, Ruth McDonagh.

The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, where friends are invited to visit after 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Church. Condolences for Rose Marie's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
