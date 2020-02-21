|
Rose Marilyn Moring
Rose Marilyn Moring, 92, of Toledo, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Goerlich Center.
Rosie was born at her Aunt Emma's house July 12, 1927, to Ernest and Othelia Bilang. She graduated from Scott High School and worked at Autolite, the University of Toledo and for her husband when he was self-employed. She was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and Monroe Street United Methodist Church.
Rosie was well loved by her children, Todd (Bonnie), Janet, and Carol (G. David) Harper; as well as her 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death and now reunites with her husband, Fred; her son, Mark; her sisters, Betty and Joan; brothers, Ernie and Tom; and her granddaughter, Amanda Rose Harper. Rosie was sweet to everyone; enthusiastic in her support and encouragement, even when dementia stole her memories. We will all miss her.
Services will be held at Hope United Methodist Church, 4069 West Sylvania Avenue, on Monday, February 24, at 2 p.m., led by Reverend G. David Harper, her son-in law, with a reception following the service. Memorial contributions may be sent to the () at 480 W. Dussel Dr. Maumee OH 43537 (800) 272-3900. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020