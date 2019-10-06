Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
The Epiphany of the Lord Sacred Heart Parish
509 Oswald Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Epiphany of the Lord Sacred Heart Parish
509 Oswald Street,
Toledo, OH
View Map
Rose Mary Peace

Rose Mary Peace Obituary
Rose Mary Peace

Rose Mary Peace, 83, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Waterville Healthcare. Rose Mary was born in Toledo to Sebastion and Margaret Grill. She was a member of the Epiphany of the Lord Sacred Heart Parish where she belong to several committees. Rose Mary's joy was spending time with her family. She also had a strong passion for bowling.

Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Patricia Uribe Peace; grandchildren, Jamie Clark, Julie (Matt) Gomoll, Howard (Misty) Uribe, Johnny (Tandra) Heard, Grover (Kim) Heard, William Heard, Cassandra (Kris) Heard; sisters-in-law, Pat Grill, Sharon Grill; niece, Christine Turco; nephew, Anthony Grill. Also, many loving nieces and nephews from the Cleveland area. Rose Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Grover C. Peace; daughter, Tammie Heard; son, Howard Peace; siblings, Joseph, John, Edward, William Grill, Sebastian Grill, Evelyn Minor.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Monday from 2-8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Epiphany of the Lord Sacred Heart Parish, 509 Oswald Street, Toledo, on Tuesday at 11:00 am where family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
