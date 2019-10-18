|
Rose Mary "Lou" Wise
Rose Mary "Lou" Wise, age 69, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 30, 1950 in Toledo. Lou's family was her passion. She lived her life for her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Lou is survived by Paul, her loving husband of 50 years; children, Paula (Joey) Barber, and Paul (Aricka) Wise III; 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul (Jamie) Mikolajczyk, Tony (Rita) Mikolajczyk, Joey (Sandy) Soja; sister-in-law, Jenny Mikolajczyk. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Poopsie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Louise (Ford) Mikolajczyk; and brother, Butch Mikolajczyk.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to .
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019