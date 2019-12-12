|
Roseann C. (Marvin) Meiring
Roseann C. Meiring, age 83, long time resident of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal life Saturday evening, December 7, 2019, while at her daughter's home in Little Elm, Texas. She was born July 24, 1936 in Metamora, Ohio to Francis and Valeria (Geiger) Marvin. Roseann was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Assumption. Shortly after graduating, she married Frederick Leo Meiring, Sr. They were married 50 years until his passing on June 15, 2005.
Two common threads were woven together throughout Roseann's life: faith and family. Roseann worked as a nurse's aide while training to become a nurse. After she and Fred had the first of their 10 children, she made the decision to stay home to begin raising a family. Life for the family was difficult, but through their faith and hard work, they persevered. Eventually, Roseann returned to work at the Pilliod Cabinet Company in Swanton, from where she retired. A devout Catholic, Roseann was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish in Swanton. She lived openly through her faith, never passing judgment on others, and looking for ways to give back to the community. In retirement, she was a volunteer with Hands of Grace and at various church activities for a number of years. She loved music as well as singing, and she was a member of the choir at St. Mary's Assumption and St. Richard Catholic Church. She also enjoyed traveling, visiting as many states as she could.
Family was the most important aspect of her life. She was exceptionally proud of her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed watching them grow, celebrating their successes alongside them and counseling them through difficult periods in their lives. Beyond spending time with her children and grandchildren, Roseann treasured seeing her sisters and brothers at their biweekly breakfasts. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Valerie Smallman of Toledo, OH; Rosalee (Mike) Parker of Okemos, MI and Edith "Edie" (Kim) Meiring of Little Elm, TX; sons, Frederick, Jr. "Rick" (Karen) Meiring of Metamora, OH, William (Ruth) Meiring of Spring Hill, KS, David (Leeann) Meiring of Metamora, OH, Dan Meiring of Swanton, OH, Jerry Meiring of Wauseon, OH and Edward (Roselle) Meiring of Revo, NV; daughter-in-law Velma Meiring of Toledo, OH; 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Mary Ann, Carol, Irene, Geraldine, Joanie, Nelson, Kenneth and Bernard.
Besides her beloved husband Fred, Roseann was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joseph Meiring; her son-in-law, Mike Smallman; daughter-in-law, Sandy Meiring; infant sister, Betty Jean and brothers, Robert and Francis.
Family and friends may visit Friday, December 13th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631), where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.Visitation will continue Saturday, December 14th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr. in Swanton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard's Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 12, 2019