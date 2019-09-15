Home

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
5525 US Highway 1
Mims, OH
View Map
1931 - 2019
Rosella Schwan of Naples, Florida, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Life Care Center in Melbourne, FL. Born on July 7, 1931, in Perrysburg, OH, to Lawrence and Dorothy Fastnacht. Rosella was a devoted wife to Dr. Arthur Schwan (deceased) and a nurturing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

In addition, to being a loving and supporting mother and grandmother, Rosella was a career woman who worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Co. and later for AT&T for a span of more than 34 years. She truly enjoyed her employment work there and often entertained her friends and families with colorful stories she told while reminiscing about her work. Her broad scope of hobbies included ballroom dancing, cards, community work for the Catholic church, bingo, and traveling abroad by cruise ship.

Rosella had a heart of gold, she was caring and selfless in her love for family and friends and did everything possible to help those that asked. The world lost an angel, she will certainly be missed by all her family and friends.

Rosella is survived by her children, Deborah (James) Gavaghan, Dr. Douglas (Kelly) Schwan, Julie (Brad) Gulsrud, Jennifer (Tammy) Schwan, Rebecca (Mr. G) Romaker; sister, Laverne (Howard) ONeill; grandchildren, Lori Gavaghan, Sarah (James) Hensley, Derek Barron, Joel (Kelly) Schwan, Tara (Corey) Morgan, Cassandra Schwan, Timothy Inzana, Marrisa (Kyle) Lewis, Allison Schwan, and 11 great grandchildren.

Services will be held October 4th, 2019 at 3:00pm at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Located at 5525 US Highway 1 Mims, Florida 32754. Service to include Military honors for Dr. Arthur Jr. Schwan.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be posted online at Alzheimer's Foundation of America Alzfdn.org

Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Remember
