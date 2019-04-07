|
Roselyn K. Marovitz
Roselyn K. Marovitz, age 90, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Oregon Health Care Center. She was born on June 28, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. Roselyn worked as a real estate broker for many years in the Chicago area working alongside her husband's construction company, M & M Contractors. She loved to help children, especially teaching them to play chess. Roselyn held many chess tournaments for children at the Toledo Central Library.
Roselyn is survived by her daughter, Bettsi Ione (Patrick) Layton, nephew, Bruce A. (Celia) Weiss and close family friend, Edda (Tony) Scerba. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Victor Marovitz and son, Michael M. Marovitz.
A special thanks to the staff at Oregon Health Care Center, Heartland Hospice and to Freck Funeral Chapel for all of the care and assistance they have provided.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019