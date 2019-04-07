Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Resources
More Obituaries for Roselyn Marovitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roselyn K. Marovitz


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roselyn K. Marovitz Obituary
Roselyn K. Marovitz

Roselyn K. Marovitz, age 90, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Oregon Health Care Center. She was born on June 28, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. Roselyn worked as a real estate broker for many years in the Chicago area working alongside her husband's construction company, M & M Contractors. She loved to help children, especially teaching them to play chess. Roselyn held many chess tournaments for children at the Toledo Central Library.

Roselyn is survived by her daughter, Bettsi Ione (Patrick) Layton, nephew, Bruce A. (Celia) Weiss and close family friend, Edda (Tony) Scerba. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Victor Marovitz and son, Michael M. Marovitz.

A special thanks to the staff at Oregon Health Care Center, Heartland Hospice and to Freck Funeral Chapel for all of the care and assistance they have provided.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now