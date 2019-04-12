Home

Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Ferfolio Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Ferfolio Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH
Rosemarie Julianne Kordiac
Rosemarie Julianne Kordiac

Rosemarie Julianne Kordiac, age 88, of Northfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. She was "the baby" of her family, born on January 3, 1931 to the late John and Elizabeth Bango. Rosemarie spent most of her last 3 years living in Toledo, Ohio with her daughter Barbara Johnson and favorite son-in-law Mike.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband Gerald; and siblings Louie, Betty, Johnny, and Mary. Surviving are her three children Michael (Karen) Kordiac, Barbara (Michael) Johnson and Robert Kordiac; grandchildren Matthew (Dana) Johnson, Katie (David) Schaff, Robbie (Desiree) Kordiac, Heather Kordiac and Tyler Kordiac; 7 great-grandchildren; nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; sweet cousins and many dear friends. Friends and family may visit at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio on Sunday, April 14th, between 2 and 4 p.m. Burial will take place in Northfield-Macedonia Cemetery in Northfield, Ohio, on Monday, April 15th following a time of visitation for family and friends beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding with the funeral service at 12 p.m. at the Ferfolio Funeral Home, 356 West Aurora Road, Sagamore Hills, Ohio. Please visit walterfuneralhome.com to view Rosemarie's obituary.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2019
