Rosemary A. (Zientkiewicz) Moore
1933 - 2020
Rosemary A. (Zientkiewicz) Moore

May 18, 1933 - October 19, 2020

Rosemary Ann (Zientkiewicz) Moore, age 87, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. She was born May 18, 1933, to Theodore and Bertha (Czerniak) Zientkiewicz in Toledo. Rosemary graduated from St. Ursula Academy and went on to Stazenberger College. At a later time she attended the University of Toledo, where she studied Interior Design. Rosemary was a Deputy Clerk with Lucas County Probate Court for more than 14 years retiring in 1993.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren creating crafts of all kinds during the Holidays. Rosemary also loved having garage sales. Decorating was her passion and she helped with all kinds of events showing her artistic talents. Rosemary was a proud graduate of St. Ursula Academy High School, Class of 1951 and continued to hold those friendships close, attending lunches with her sorority sisters through the years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Johnson; son, Bruce Lemke, stepdaughter, Andrea Smith and siblings, Ted Zink and Emily Gasiorowski.

Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Lisa Smith, Julie (Tim) Desmond,

Daniel Flood, Jeffrey Lemke, Eric Smith and

David Lemke; stepchildren, Leslie Hammer and Brian Smith; 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren with another on the way. Also left to cherish her memory is dear friend, Kathy Wilburn.

The family will receive guests Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm at Newcomer, Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with Funeral Services following at 4:30 pm. at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Rosemary's Family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
12:00 - 04:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
OCT
25
Funeral service
04:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
