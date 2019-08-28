Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint John XXIII Catholic Church
24250 Dixie Highway
Perrysburg, OH
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint John XXIII Catholic Church
24250 Dixie Highway
Perrysburg, OH
Rosemary Ann "Rosie" Amato

Rosemary Ann "Rosie" Amato Obituary
Rosemary "Rosie" Ann Amato

Rosemary Ann Amato (Rosie), 74, of Weston, OH, formerly of Washington, D.C. and Maryland passed away in a motor vehicle accident on August 17, 2019. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Lawrence and Annette Amato. She was one of five children with 2 sets of twins. Her eldest brother, Larry Amato (Judy), preceded her in death. She graduated from Saint Patrick's Academy High School in 1963. She is said to have taken part in Woodstock. She worked throughout her life for a GAO, a legal firm as a legal assistant, Metro Computing, Inc. in Washington, D.C. and in the medical field as a receptionist and medical assistant in Baltimore, MD and Findlay, OH, before retiring. Over the past several years, she has been very active in Saint John XXIII Catholic Church in Perrysburg, OH.

Rosemary is survived by her 2 children, Michael J. Manuel (Tina) of Helena, OH and Melissa A. Leonard (Michael) of Phoenix, MD; her brothers, Pat Amato, John Amato (Sue) and Frank Amato (Kathy). She has 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Along with her immediate family, she is survived by her long time significant other, Irvin Baldauf (Grandpa) and his family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church at 24250 Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. and luncheon. If you are unable to attend, services can be streamed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Published in The Blade on Aug. 28, 2019
