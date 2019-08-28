|
Rosemary Carolyn Boisselle
Rosemary C. Boisselle, 80, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. She was born on December 5, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Mary and Carroll Hollinger. Rosemary was a 1956 graduate of Waite High School. She worked various positions at St. Vincent Medical Center over her 40-year career, retiring from the Pediatric Emergency Room in 2009.
Rosemary was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and past president of the National Association of Health Unit Coordinator's. She also volunteered at Oakdale School as a reading tutor for many years. She will be dearly missed.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Michelle (Tim) Haynes, Mark (Mary) Kwapich, Kevin Boisselle, James (India) Boisselle, Jacqueline (Chris Hatley) Blossom and Don Boisselle; 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald James Boisselle and sisters, Mildred Campbell and Margaret "Peggy" Powers.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to the .
Published in The Blade on Aug. 28, 2019