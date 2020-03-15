|
|
Rosemary Dawley
Rosemary Dawley, age 88, of Sylvania, passed away on Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at Sunset House. She was born on November 7, 1931 to Fred and Jessie (Forster) Terry in Toledo. Rosemary was a 1950 graduate of Sylvania Burnham High School and for many years owned her own ceramics business in Sylvania where she had lived for most of her life. She was a talented artist, quilter and painter, her specialty was ceramics and porcelain. Rosemary had a knack for quilting and won many awards at state fairs, local senior centers and women's senior groups. In the early 2000's Rosemary was approached by Thomas Kinkade's marketing and visual design team to touch-up the famous artists lithograph prints in various galleries. Rosemary was tickled by this accolade however she decided to turn-down the offer because it required much travel for her and her retired husband, John K. "Jack" Dawley, Sr.
Rosemary and her husband were longtime members of Emmanuel Baptist Church and Westgate Chapel where she was involved with some of the women's committees and Bible Study groups. She was a loving wife, patient and supportive mother and doting grandma and great-grandma.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brian (Jan) Dawley and Terry (Lynn) Dawley; grandchildren, John (Noelle) Dawley III, Sarah Dawley, Christie (Jake) Rumpf and Anna Dawley; great-grandchildren, Owen, Alex, Nora, Finn, Ryan and Nicholas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John K. "Jack" Dawley, Sr.; son, John K. Dawley, Jr. and brother, Gene Terry.
The family will receive guests on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). The family will also receive guests on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 4207 W. Laskey Rd. with her Funeral Service starting at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Duke Crawford officiating. Entombment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
The family would like to specially thank the nurses and staff at Sunset House for the wonderful care and love that was provided to Rosemary for the past few years, your help was greatly appreciated and did not go unnoticed.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Sunset House.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020