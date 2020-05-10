Rosemary E. Bader
Rosemary Bader, 99 passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, eight days shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Upper Sandusky, OH on May 14, 1920 to Glen and Alice Beidelschies.
She moved to Toledo in 1947 when she married E. Richard (Dick) Bader. She was a founding member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, where she was active with the nursing home and funeral luncheon groups. Rose loved her weekly card games with friends and the occasional margarita. Family gatherings for the holidays and for birthdays were some of her favorite activities.
Aside from her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by her son, Larry Steinbaugh. Left to mourn are her children, Bernie Steinbaugh (Mary Anne), Richard Bader (Carol), Susan Mettling (Robert); 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grands. The family would especially like to thank her wonderful friend, Dottie Mahoney, for her care and thoughtfulness in Rose's last years.
The family requests that any memorials be made as donations or for masses at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns, Toledo OH 43614. A private memorial service will be held at a later date, with internment in Upper Sandusky. Arrnagements by the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Toledo, Ohio. Please view and sign Mrs. Bader's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.